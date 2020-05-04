Health workers fearful of risk of getting Covid-19

There are growing fears among frontline health workers in SA, with the biggest union in the sector claimingmore than 300 employees have contracted Covid-19.

In the latest case, a member of the Gauteng health department's Covid-19 tracing team in Pretoria tested positive, forcing the team to suspend operations yesterday.

The employee, who is in her 50s, tested positive after tests conducted on Tuesday came out positive at the weekend.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) yesterday said there was now anxiety among workers who feared they may be next.

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba said: "Of course, anxiety exists amongst workers. They get scared when they see other workers get infected and we have been calling for assistance for workers' mental health during this tough time and this must include counselling."

Xaba said they were worried about the growing number of workers who were testing positive.