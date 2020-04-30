When Covid-19 rips a family apart, only tears follow

The coronavirus can be as heartbreaking as it is deadly. No-one knows that better 80-year-old Mzimkhulu Mfama, who this week lost his wife of more than 30 years to Covid-19.

Ntomboxolo Mfama, 69, died at Grey Hospital in King William’s Town on Tuesday, leaving behind Mzimkhulu who himself is battling to overcome the effects of the virus.

Compounding the already tragic situation is that the widower’s grandchildren, aged five and 13, have been taken away by government officials. They, too, have Covid-19.

Mzimkhulu’s loss is matched only by his loneliness.

According to family members, the Mfamas became infected with Covid-19 after Ntomboxolo consulted popular King William’s Town doctor Sizwe Mxenge, who tested positive for the virus in mid-April.