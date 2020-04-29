Major leak to leave several Bay suburbs without water

Several areas of Nelson Mandela Bay will be without water as water technicians are fixing a major leak.

Malabar, Framesby, Westering, Sunridge Park, Parsons Vlei and Kabega will be without water until Thursday morning.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said: “This water cut is done to allow water technicians to fix a major water leak affecting these areas.

“The repair work will be done starting this evening [Wednesday] and overnight.

“Water tankers will be provided for the affected residents.

“We expect water to be restored by midmorning tomorrow [Thursday].

“The municipality would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused,” Mniki said.

Meanwhile, some parts of KwaNobuhle have been without water since Wednesday morning while residents in Uitenhage have complained about low water pressure.