Cabinet to meet on Thursday to decide when kids go back to school

When South African kids will return to school will only be determined after a cabinet meeting on Thursday morning — and the safety of children is the priority.

This is according to the basic education department, which has on Wednesday evening that the briefing to parliament earlier in the day — during which confusion was created over when children would return to school — was the “last leg” in the consultation process over the return date.

“In the past month, a series of consultative sessions have taken place with various stakeholders that include teacher unions, school governing body associations, civil society partners and heads of provincial education departments, as well MECs of education,” said department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.