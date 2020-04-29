Glory in loopy side of lockdown — one challenge at a time

From the 10 days of being a mom or dad challenge to one that involves knocking back a raw egg, South Africans are managing to find a bit of humour in a dire situation.

For mother of two Lisa Rae Mizen, who does not usually participate in challenges, the mom challenge — where you post a photograph every day of your children for 10 days without a description — caught her eye because being a parent in lockdown is not always easy.

The aim of the challenge is to nominate another mother each day to do the same.

“This challenge made me remember and appreciate special times with my babies,” Mizen said.

“Finding and posting these photographs took me back to a time where we got to enjoy the simple things in life, a time we generally took for granted.

“It is hard work being cooped up with a two-month-old and a two-and-a-half-year-old,” she said.

“But reflecting on these memories reminded me of how precious life is.”

For Riaan Marais, the challenge, this time from a father’s perspective, was equally rewarding.

“As frustrating and worrying as the lockdown has been at times, for our family it has also been a blessing,” he said.

“We now have the opportunity to spend quality time together and grow as a family and make new memories.”

Marais and his wife, Christelle, are expecting their second child.

“With our second child on the way, this challenge reminded me of all the things we have to look forward to again.”

He said each of the photos he posted represented a special memory for him and his three-year-old son, Charl.

“In these uncertain times, focus on the people who matter most so that when everything returns to normal you can look back and have some amazing memories to share when the next ‘being a dad challenge’ comes along,” he said.