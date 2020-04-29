East Cape virtual business exhibition set for June

The Eastern Cape’s first virtual business exhibition will take place on June 11-12, as part of a response to assist lockdown-battered companies in the province to reconnect, trade and grow sales.

Inkanyezi Events CEO Andrew Binning said while it was expected that lockdown regulations would be lifted in phases during May, social distancing would persist, and business would need affordable and dynamic ways to capture sales and customers.

“The Eastern Cape’s first virtual exhibition is open to business of all sizes and across all sectors throughout the region as a vibrant, 3D and interactive way to reach record-breaking visitor numbers,” Binning said.

Even before the tough lockdown regulations, hundreds of exhibitions and events were being postponed in SA, including in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This has forced many businesses to go more digital, with a large focus on virtual exhibitions and conferences around the globe.

The cost to exhibit is R1,500 and each participating business will be provided with a branded, virtual exhibition presence and the capability for visitors to view company video inserts, special offers and also to instant message or live chat.

The event was being supported by business in the province while backing from corporates was being sought to assist companies that could not afford the fee to participate, he said.

“We acknowledge that some companies may not be able to afford the fee and therefore call on corporates or bigger companies to show support to their suppliers or clients by purchasing exhibition space on their behalf,” Binning said.

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Nomkhita Mona said the chamber recognised the huge disruption to business and individuals caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent national lockdown.

“The measures and interventions announced by the government are necessary to curb a widespread outbreak of the virus,” Mona said.

“It is therefore important for businesses to embrace technology of some form to ensure business continuity where possible.

“The business chamber thus acknowledges the importance of the virtual business exhibition initiative and hope it will create an alternative platform for businesses to showcase their products and services beyond the metro region,” she said.

Binning said visitors, using any device that accessed the internet, would enter the expo for free and navigate the floor plan.

They will be able to read company profiles, view video reels, visit a company website and live chat or mail exhibitors, while browsing through various “pavilions” and areas of interest such as “the auto showroom”, “wine tasting”, “coffee bar”, “food court” or sit a while in the seminar room.

He said the expo would be live from 8.30am to 5pm on June 11-12.

“This will be an Eastern Cape event that is not specific to any industry.

“It will be across all sectors,” Binning said.

“Opportunity to sponsor and purchase branding opportunities also exist.”

For more information, e-mail support@inkanyezi.co.za or contact Catherine Baron on 071-618-0211.