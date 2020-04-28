Three dead, two hurt in weekend shooting incidents

At least three people were killed and two others injured in three separate shooting incidents in the Bay's northern areas at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Sunday that in the first incident on Saturday at about 9pm, community members in Church Street, Bethesldorp, heard gunshots and saw a six-year-old child walking in the street.

On Sunday the same child was again seen on the street.

Naidu said a resident took the small boy in before the body of his father, Ricardo Wessels, 36, was found in a park near a church in the area. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

According to residents, Wessels was a car guard in the area, Naidu said.

The child was taken to his grandmother in Kwanoxolo.

Naidu said the shooting was not gang related.

On Sunday, at about 1pm, a 20-year-old was found with gunshot wounds to his stomach after being shot allegedly while walking in Breda Street, Bethelsdorp.

Naidu said the man had been walking alone when two men began following him and then one of them shot him.

The man allegedly ran away from his assailants and collapsed at the corner of Ackeer and Appolis streets.

He was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries.

Naidu said police believed the incident was gang-related and, while the provincial gang unit was investigating, there were no arrests yet.

In a third shooting incident, two men in their 30s were shot and killed and another man aged 60 was wounded while they were sitting outside a house in Ebony Street, Bethelsdorp.

It is alleged the three men were smoking dagga when they were approached by two men who started shooting at them.

Andre Coltman, 37, was shot in the arm and his body was found in a yard in Flame Lilly Street while Tony Sedat, 30, sustained gunshot wounds to the head and died, Naidu said.

A 60-year-old man survived the attack but sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

The motive for the shootings is unknown, and Bethesldorp detectives are investigating two cases of murder and an attempted murder, Naidu said.

“In all of the murder incidents, suspects and motives are unknown.

“Police are appealing to the community to come forward and assist them in tracing these suspects,” Naidu said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Heinrich Minnie at SAPS Bethelsdorp on 072-453-2738 or 041-404-3005, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or report to their nearest police station.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.