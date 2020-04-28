European car makers restart production as lockdowns ease

Volkswagen will restart production at its Wolfsburg factory in Germany on Monday, the latest European car maker to take advantage of eased coronavirus lockdown rules to resume manufacturing.

VW, the world’s largest car manufacturer, is celebrating the reopening of its biggest plant by projecting a cartoon of a VW logo squashing coronaviruses.

Germany has allowed small retail stores to reopen, provided they adhere to strict distancing and hygiene rules.

Now large corporations are following suit.

BMW, Daimler and VW are banking on Germany’s ability to trace and contain the coronavirus, and a health care system capable of extensive testing to identify possible carriers of the disease.

This stands in stark contrast to the US, where the head of the United Auto Workers union said on Thursday it was “too soon and too risky” to reopen auto plants in early May, citing insufficient coronavirus testing.

European factories have changed work patterns to incorporate more rigorous hygiene and cleaning intervals, and more generous spacing between workers.