Eastern Cape premier, health MEC scheduled to meet about Covid-19

The Eastern Cape provincial government has tested 9,618 people for Covid-19 as of April 24.

The new figure was announced by the premier's spokesperson Mvusiwekhahya Sicwetsha on Saturday morning.

Sicwetsha announced also that Premier Oscar Mabuyane, together with health MEC Sindiswa Gomba would be meeting jn East London on Saturday with the team of specialists deployed by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, to take stock of work done thus far.

As of April 25, the number of registered positive Covid-19 cases in the province stands at 450, he said.

Mabuyane is expected to get a detailed report from Gomba and her specialists about the availability of protective personal equipment in all health facilities, medical supplies as well as the status of recruitment of nurses, administrative staff, contact tracing, testing and plans to test more people in the Eastern Cape.

“As of 24 April, 9,618 specimens were tested for Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape Province with 480 tested positive for Covid-19, which represents 5% of all the tests done,” Sicwetsha said.

He said Mabuyane was working with universities in the province to assemble a multidimensional team of medical experts to advise the provincial government on the implementation of the Covid-19 containment and management plan.