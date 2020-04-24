Pemba’s grandson creates Covid-19 awareness in rural Eastern Cape

Given Pemba has used his skills as an artist to educate and empower his community by bringing greater awareness of the dangers of Covid-19 to the rural Eastern Cape.

Grandson of famed Port Elizabeth-born artist George Pemba, Given identified a water tank near his rural home in Cofimvaba and painted a message for locals with instructions on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

Speaking to Weekend Post from his home, Pemba, 48, said he had felt the need to do something for his community after noticing a stark lack of awareness posters and other information in the area.

“In the rural areas there are no posters — even at the local clinic there is no written information for people to read or see,” Pemba said.

Armed with a paintbrush and paint he had on hand, Pemba painted an infographic ge for his community.

His message was simple:

“Coronavirus kills.

“Wash your hands.

“Cough and sneeze into your sleeve.”

Pemba said it was of great concern to him that community members in the area had not been exposed to any form of awareness campaign.

“People are just walking around unaware of the dangers of the coronavirus.

“Most shops are continuing as normal, except the taverns are closed.

“I felt I had to do something for my community and for myself.

“We need to be safe and help each other,” Pemba said.

The message is in clear view for anyone travelling between Komani (formerly Queenstown) and Mthatha from the R61 on the outskirts of Cofimvaba.

“The community is very happy about it and will hopefully take something from the message.

“Cars travelling from Cape Town to Mthatha or the other way around can see it.”

Pemba, who is usually based in Johannesburg but who has been in Cofimvaba since the beginning of the national lockdown, said he hoped to do more but needed assistance.

“I would like to do more and with assistance from the government I could go to other areas and do the same,” he said.

His plans include painting awareness messages and images on bus stops at every location in the Cofimvaba area.

“Each location has a bus stop where the message can be painted.”

He said he would need more paint, specifically white paint.

“Paint is not an essential item at the moment and so I can’t just go and buy more, but with the necessary assistance we can take the message to other areas as well.”