Good Samaritan’s soup kitchen for needy closes due to lockdown

An East London good Samaritan who runs a soup kitchen for job seekers and the needy, recently won a cash prize to expand her non-profit organisation — but she has had her plans halted by the national lockdown aimed at curbing the transmission of the coronavirus.

Lorraine Zantsi, 56, was in February awarded a prize for her resale business’s community impact by The Clothing Bank and received training to operate in the retail and resale business.

With the prize money, Zantsi had plans to expand her NPO Siyabulela Community Services, increasing the impact of her soup kitchen.

“I had decided that I would buy gardening and grass-cutting equipment to start a small gardening service so I can hire some of the unemployed people who usually come to my soup kitchen, so they at least have some money in their pockets,” Zantsi said.

The Mdantsane residents’ soup kitchen operates on Tuesdays at the Cambridge Baptist Church, catering for about 70 unemployed people in the area.

However, Zantsi had to close the soup kitchen due to lockdown regulations and for fear of exposing her team and beneficiaries to Covid-19.

“We all travel from different areas and lead different lives and I have no way of ensuring that everyone is protected and practices safety measures where they live, so it would have been a potential risk to gather people in one place like we used to.

“And we operate at a church, whose the doors have been closed to adhere to lockdown regulations,” she said.

Zantsi said she was concerned about the wellbeing of her soup kitchen’s beneficiaries, especially with the lockdown having exerted financial strain on more people.

“I think about them and wonder how they are coping or if anyone closer to them has thought of them.

“I worry because it’s those people who never really get much attention from anyone while they go around looking for piece jobs to make just a bit of money,” she said.

Zantsi sustains her charity with profit from her clothing resale business and donations from Cambridge Spar.

In December, she prepared a Christmas feast for her beneficiaries.

“I started the soup kitchen when I was also unemployed and I felt that I needed [to do something] for the community,” Zantsi said.

She started her business while she was in The Clothing Bank’s two-year entrepreneurship training programme from 2016 to 2018.

Her business was recognised for its community impact at The Clothing Bank’s 10th anniversary celebration awards in February.