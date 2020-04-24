Covid-19 infections rise to 4,220 across SA, 480 in Eastern Cape

Covid-19 has claimed a total of 79 lives in SA.

On Friday, the health ministry announced 267 new positive Covid-19 cases.

This brought the total number of infections to 4,220 across the country.

In the Eastern Cape, the number of infections has risen to 480.

Four more fatalities were recorded bringing the death toll to 79.

Two deaths were reported in the Western Cape while the other two occurred in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is a developing story.