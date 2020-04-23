Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases at 417 as 10 more deaths recorded in SA

The number of confirmed Covid-10 cases in SA has risen to 3,953 — up 318 from Wednesday.

Ten more deaths have also been recorded, bringing the total number to 75.

In the Eastern Cape, there are now 417 cases, 40 more than on Wednesday.

“We are observing a steady increase in the number of positive cases. While this concerns us, we are also pleased that the intensified community screening and testing campaign is assisting in finding more Covid-19 positive patients,” health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

“This allows us to take the necessary actions such as isolation, quarantine or hospitalisation if required. The epidemiologists also continue to analyse these trends to in order for the country to better understand the impact of the outbreak as it unfolds.

We commend all the health workers and tracers for their hard work in different parts of our country.”

The number of recoveries to date is 1,473. Of those who recovered, 19 are in the Eastern Cape.