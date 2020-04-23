More than 7,000 people tested for virus in Eastern Cape

More than 7,000 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape.

The provincial department of health has also screened more than 400,000 people since it launched its mass screening and testing campaign.

Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said 377 people in the province had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The numbers are likely to continue going up as we want to test as many people as possible so that those who need to be treated can get the medical help they need,” he said.

According to health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, Nelson Mandela Bay has 162 confirmed cases, despite the announcement made by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday in which he said there were 167 cases in the metro.

The Amathole district has five cases, Buffalo City municipality 130, Sarah Baartman district municipality 15, OR Tambo municipality 28, Chris Hani district municipality 36 and the Joe Gqabi district municipality one.

Overall there have been 15 recoveries and six deaths in the province.