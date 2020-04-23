Bus declared roadworthy a day after killer crash, report finds
The roadworthy certificate of a bus that killed 25 people in the Eastern Cape last month had expired at the time of the crash.
The owners renewed it a day after the horror accident and now an investigation is under way to determine how the bus company, AB350 Ltd, did so. ...
