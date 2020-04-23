Cabinet considers five-stage system to ease out of lockdown

The cabinet has been weighing up a proposal to ease SA’s national lockdown with a five-stage “alert system” that pegs economic activity to the severity of Covid-19 transmission.



Businesses and employees would know what activities are permitted at each alert stage, and the government could quickly move the entire country or specific provinces or districts between the different alert stages, depending on the epidemic’s trajectory and the risk of infection...

