Government rolls out water and tanks across Eastern Cape

“To date, a total of 1,089 water tanks have been dispatched to Sarah Baartman, 978 to OR Tambo district, 803 to Chris Hani district, 629 to Amathole district, 595 to Alfred Nzo district, 271 to Buffalo City metro, 222 to Joe Gqabi district and 108 to Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

“This brings to 4,695 the number of water tanks that have been delivered in the Eastern Cape so far and the work is ongoing.”

Ratau said the aim was to address the challenge, particularly in densely populated, drought-stricken and rural areas.

“Eastern Cape is one of the most rural provinces with many aged people.

“Already 2,739 water tanks have been installed thus far to promote thorough washing of hands as required in the struggle against the virus.

“The department urges communities to work with government and protect all water infrastructure to benefit everyone. Furthermore, we appeal to people to use water sparingly,” he said.