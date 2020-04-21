WATCH | Sea rescue boss goes swimming with a tree
You can take the rescuer out the sea but you cannot take the sea out the rescuer.
That is the thinking behind National Sea Rescue (NSRI) Institute CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson’s simulated sea swim, which he devised to keep himself fit and inspire his team during lockdown.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the institute’s sea rescue training department had worked out various online theory and physical training tasks that volunteer rescue crews could do at home.
“The aim is to keep volunteer rescue crews in tip-top mental and physical shape for the demands of emergency operations.
“NSRI rescue swimmers and lifeguards in particular have to stay in peak physical shape.”
Cleeve, who is based in Hout Bay in Cape Town, had led by example by developing and implementing an innovative way to simulate the challenge of swimming at sea, he said.
“He ties one end of a rope around a tree and the other around his waist and then goes for a training swim in his pool.
“The rope aids resistance training in a home swimming pool that is not large enough for a person to do laps and he or she can swim on the spot for as long as they like.”
Lambinon said the institute’s team comprised 1,359 volunteers and the organisation was funded by public donations and sponsorships.
Cleeve said the fundraising process was a particular struggle during lockdown.
“We were required to close down our call centre and investigate and implement a method for our telemarketing team to work from home.
“This has resulted in fundraising efforts operating at about 25% of normal, which will have medium-term and long-term impacts.
“It will affect capital build programmes for both boats and our bases.
“Covid-19 will have serious implications for the service if we cannot get back to normal fundraising in early May.”
However, the NSRI telemarketing team were in the meantime working from home, continuing in their efforts to raise much-needed funds, he said.
“We commend the public for their support and assistance.
“The NSRI appeals to the public to have home safety top of mind during the extended lockdown.
Our NSRI volunteer rescue crews around the country remain on high alert to respond to emergencies despite the challenges...Posted by NSRI on Saturday, 18 April 2020