WATCH | Sea rescue boss goes swimming with a tree

You can take the rescuer out the sea but you cannot take the sea out the rescuer.

That is the thinking behind National Sea Rescue (NSRI) Institute CEO Dr Cleeve Robertson’s simulated sea swim, which he devised to keep himself fit and inspire his team during lockdown.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the institute’s sea rescue training department had worked out various online theory and physical training tasks that volunteer rescue crews could do at home.

“The aim is to keep volunteer rescue crews in tip-top mental and physical shape for the demands of emergency operations.

“NSRI rescue swimmers and lifeguards in particular have to stay in peak physical shape.”

Cleeve, who is based in Hout Bay in Cape Town, had led by example by developing and implementing an innovative way to simulate the challenge of swimming at sea, he said.

“He ties one end of a rope around a tree and the other around his waist and then goes for a training swim in his pool.

“The rope aids resistance training in a home swimming pool that is not large enough for a person to do laps and he or she can swim on the spot for as long as they like.”