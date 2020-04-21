Nelson Mandela Bay act wows ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ hosts

Port Elizabeth performers Brendon Peel and Li Lau have pulled off a nail-biting performance on the hit TV show Britain’s Got Talent.

The pair said after their crossbow escape stunt went wrong at the National Arts Festival in 2019, they swore never to perform the act again.

However, when the frightening act attracted the interest of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), the two said they would do it one more time as a final send-off to that particular escape.

A world-record holder and danger daredevil escapologist, Lau said the crossbow routine was by far the most dangerous act he had ever performed, adding that doing it one last time in Britain had been well worth it.

“I've had injuries before but this was definitely the most serious injury I’ve ever received,” he said, referring to their disastrous performance at the National Arts Festival.

The 38-year-old said the crossbow arrow had pierced his head and that he had walked away with five stitches.

“It was a timing issue — the arrow pierced my head while I was ducking,” he said.

Peel and Lau said they recorded the act for Britain’s Got Talent in early January — this time without incident — and had been aching to share the news of their success ever since.

An award-winning mentalist and magician, Peel said the show’s producers had asked them to send in an audition video in 2019 and they were fortunate to have been selected for participation from thousands of other entries.