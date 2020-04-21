Funeral parlour workers test positive for Covid-19

The Majola village is considered the epicentre of the virus in the OR Tambo district.

On Saturday, the provincial health department said two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus in Majola. Six people — all members of the same family — have already tested positive for the virus after attending the funeral.

A total of 269 people, of which 198 were tested, were screened on Friday.

Mfolozi Funeral Parlour owner Nocawe Makiwane said Monday: “The employee who went to Majola village tested positive, along with our receptionist, who deals with walk-ins.

“All the other employees in the business are now anxious. They don't know what to do and I've been trying to get information from the health department, but to no avail.”

Makiwane said after the provincial government appealed for people who attended the funeral to come forward, she swiftly alerted the authorities that her parlour had conducted the funeral service.

That led to her Port St Johns branch being closed.

She said health authorities instructed her to disinfect the premises, which she did on Friday.

“We came forward because our Port St Johns branch conducted that funeral. I immediately called the MEC [of health, Sindiswa] Gomba the day before Good Friday, and she put me in touch with people on the ground who came to test my staff members for the coronavirus.

“But since then we have not received any official instruction on how to go about reopening that branch. We have done everything they told us to do,” said Makiwane, who owns five other branches in the Eastern Cape.

Makiwane said only the two workers who tested positive received their results last week. The remaining eight had not.

“The government is saying people must test but they are not assisting us. They tested our staff on April 11 but they still haven't received their results by April 20. We were told these results take two or three days.”

She said both employees who tested positive for Covid-19 were now receiving treatment at St Barnabas Hospital in Libode.