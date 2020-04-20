Bored South Africans increasingly falling prey to 'sextortion' during lockdown

Extortion over sexually explicit content is becoming an “extremely profitable” cyber crime during SA's lockdown.

This is according to security specialists and law experts who have seen an increase in this type of online criminal activity during the mandatory confinement.

Cyber criminals, particularly “sextortionists”, are capitalising on the fact that many South Africans are online while staying at home.

These criminals are duping people into sharing explicit material of themselves, and then threatening to expose them if money or sexual favours are not given.

Mike Bolhuis, of Specialised Security Services, said: “Especially within the confinement of the pandemic, these types of criminal activities have become extremely profitable.

“A new and concerning trend brought to our attention is the appearance of South African women in this form of victimisation. This is a trend perpetrated by women of all classes, circumstances, ethnic backgrounds and education.”

Bolhuis said sextortion was a “low risk” way to make money or extort sexual favours from the victims.

“Many victims can easily be reached online. Most extortionists get away with the crime because the victims are often worried about reporting these offences to the police because they are embarrassed.