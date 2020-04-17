Fikile Mbalula reports Easter road death toll plunges 82%

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has reported 28 people died over the recent Easter weekend, a dramatic 82% reduction over the 162 killed last year.

This corresponded with a more than 70% reduction in vehicle movement on the country's roads due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Any attempt to compare year-on-year figures was an exercise in futility as the material conditions this Easter were fundamentally different from a normal period in which traffic is able to mover freely, Mbalula said at a briefing at the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1 on Wednesday morning.

There were 26 fatal crashes this Easter, with pedestrians accounting for the highest figure (38%) followed by single vehicles overturned (19%). This contrasted with 128 crashes recorded over the same period in 2019.

The provincial breakdown of this year’s Easter road deaths is Mpumalanga (7), KwaZulu-Natal (6), Eastern Cape (5), Gauteng (3), Western Cape (3), North West (3) and Limpopo, (1). There were no deaths reported in Free State or Northern Cape.

A reduction in traffic volumes also had a corresponding effect on the number of traffic violations. The number of drivers arrested was 11 and only one driver was caught speeding.

“This was in sharp contrast with 807 arrested for drunken driving and 192 for speeding in 2019,” said Mbalula.