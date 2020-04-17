No, frontline workers are not going to be the new A-list

Even now, these critiques argue, your and my social priorities are being realigned. A new solidarity with humanity is being forged, as we turn away from the hollow glamour of celebrity culture and start appreciating the real value of hardworking people.

It’s a radical idea, but I have to say the historical evidence supports their claim that major social upheaval makes us reject, or even despise, celebrities.

Consider the Great Depression and how it completely killed off Hollywood forever.

As we all know, the last feature film made in the US came out in 1937, and since then it’s just been documentaries about nurses and social workers. And let’s not forget World War 2, which wiped out humanity’s interest in popular music and the private lives of rich people, and instead catapulted blue-collar workers to rockstar status.

After all, it’s common knowledge that, since 1945, the most admired and highest-paid people in the world have been nurses, teachers, supermarket cashiers and police officers. Because that’s what dramatic change and social upheaval does. It ends our infatuation with famous people and makes us care about the ones who actually keep things running. And not just for a few months after the crisis. It changes everything forever.