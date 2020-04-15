‘Some people realising they don’t really like their partners’

“Mental health doesn’t stop just because there is a virus,” SA Anxiety and Depression Group operations director Cassey Chambers said.

March 27 marked the first day in the organisation’s 25-year history that its Sandton-based call centre’s doors were closed.

Through a switchboard app, the call centre with 22 telephone lines now operates virtually in the homes of counsellors across the country.

Tracy, a single mom, lives on her own with her cat and is preparing for her shift, which starts at 5pm.

She has been a telephone counsellor with Sadag for eight years and says “nothing shocks me any more”.

Based on her life experience, she felt she was equipped to help others navigate their way through life’s hardships and she joined Sadag as a telephone counsellor.

She has handled suicide calls and a range of other mental health calls related to depression, bipolar disorders and anxiety.

Tracy has been dealing with many matters of the heart since the lockdown came into effect.

“I don’t want to say it’s more visible but what is coming through a lot is relationship issues.

People living with their partners and realising they don’t really like them.

“It does evoke a lot of anxiety because now we have an unhealthy relationship with someone you thought you loved.

“We still get suicide calls but it’s no different than before. It’s still the same,” Tracy said.