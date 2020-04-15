Designer masks that may help flatten the curve

What started as a fashion accessory among the young and the hip has evolved into protective wear in weeks due to the dreaded coronavirus.

In the face of the great mask debate, Kathy Berman founded Masks4Good, which produces reusable masks using African-print fabrics.

Berman managed a creative social entrepreneurs’ accelerator at the University of Pretoria until Covid-19 hit SA.

Determined to keep people employed, she brought together a team of young designers and seamstresses to create and stitch the masks, which can be purchased on the Masks4Good website.

“The concept is to encourage those who can afford the high-end masks, priced up to R250, to buy two and pay it forward.

“We donate one mask for every two purchased as part of our 241 campaign,” Berman said.