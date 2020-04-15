DA wants minister to intervene as Bay water shortage reaches crisis point

PREMIUM

The DA has called on human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu to urgently intervene to save Nelson Mandela Bay before its dams run out of water.



According to the party’s spokesperson for infrastructure and engineering in the Bay, councillor Masixole Zinto, on April 6 the combined capacity of the metro’s supply dams was at 23.77% and given the lack of rain forecast for the next six months, it was almost guaranteed that dam levels would drop dramatically...

