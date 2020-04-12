Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor pledges 33% of salary to Covid-19 Relief fund
Rhodes University Vice-Chancellor, Dr Sizwe Mabizela, has pledged 33% of his salary - for three months - to the Covid-19 Relief Fund.
This was in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to cushion the impact of the pandemic.
"I have committed to support the courageous, dedicated and selfless frontline health workers through the purchase of personal protective equipment. To this end, I will contribute one-third of my salary for three months to the Solidary Fund.
"Covid-19 is the greatest health challenge in living memory," Mabizela said.
He added that the heroism, bravery and selfless service of frontline health workers - who expose their lives and those of their loved ones to great risk to save others - must be applauded.
"They place their vocation and care for others ahead of their personal health risks. They deserve to be protected from such exposure to risk," he concluded.