Plans under way to remove babies of offenders from East London prison after Covid-19 outbreak

The correctional services department is making plans for babies of two offenders at an East London female prison to be taken to their mothers' families after cases of Covid-19 at the correctional facility.

There are 26 confirmed coronavirus cases at the East London Correctional Centre. Three are inmates while 23 are officials working at the East London Medium C Centre in Westbank.

The department said it was awaiting results of all other offenders who had been tested. Minister Ronald Lamola visited the centre on Sunday.