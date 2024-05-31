DA takes small lead in Nelson Mandela Bay as vote capturing continues
With the capturing of votes still in its early stages, the DA has taken the lead in Nelson Mandela Bay, edging ahead of the ANC.
By 10.20am, 88,930 votes had been counted, with the DA receiving 33,725, making up 38.17% of the vote...
