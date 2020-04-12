Boots on the ground as officials round up lockdown lawbreakers

Metro police officials, as well as SA police services officers, were out in their numbers on Saturday looking for those who were flouting the national lockdown laws aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said police members from the Walmer police station were enforcing lockdown regulations in Area Q when they noticed a convoy of vehicles on Saturday morning.

“A funeral was in [progress] and it was suspected that there were more than 50 people in attendance.

“The members requested that only the immediate family form part of the service and requested other people who were not close relatives to leave as they were in contravention of [sections] of the Disaster Management Act,” he said.

Naidoo said about 15 people were told to leave and the funeral service continued with no further interruptions.