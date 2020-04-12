Boots on the ground as officials round up lockdown lawbreakers
Metro police officials, as well as SA police services officers, were out in their numbers on Saturday looking for those who were flouting the national lockdown laws aimed at curbing the spread of the Coronavirus.
National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said police members from the Walmer police station were enforcing lockdown regulations in Area Q when they noticed a convoy of vehicles on Saturday morning.
“A funeral was in [progress] and it was suspected that there were more than 50 people in attendance.
“The members requested that only the immediate family form part of the service and requested other people who were not close relatives to leave as they were in contravention of [sections] of the Disaster Management Act,” he said.
Naidoo said about 15 people were told to leave and the funeral service continued with no further interruptions.
The metro police conducted independent patrols in Central, Kensington, Grahamstown Road towards the M17, the Central Business District and Sydenham.
Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said a number of arrests were made.
Mniki said 43 people were arrested including two essential service workers who were not performing essential services at the time.
Metro Police Chief Yolanda Faro said the metro police would continue to enforce the Disaster Management Act without fear or favour.
“We are in a business of saving lives. This means we cannot take any chances, losing one life is one life too many,” Faro said.
Faro urged people to only leave their places of residence when they were rendering an essential service, to buy groceries, and/or when going to the pharmacy or seeking medical assistance.
She said residents who did leave their homes under these circumstances should always wear a mask and continue to practice social distancing – by keeping away from other people.
“Remember to wash your hands on a regular basis for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitiser with an alcohol base of at least 60%.
“By confining to our residences we can curb the spread of this virus,” Faro said.