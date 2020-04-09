Union wants another Durban hospital closed, claiming nurse tested positive for Covid-19

The Public Servants' Association (PSA) on Thursday called on the health department to temporarily shut down Durban's Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital after claims that a nurse there had tested positive for Covid-19.

PSA KZN manager Mlungisi Ndlovu said the union had received information that a nurse had contracted the virus at the public facility.

“We received information that one nurse contracted the virus and that management then took the decision to secretly test about 40 employees, who are now awaiting their results,” he told TimesLIVE.

Ndlovu claimed the latest developments at the hospital came after a patient had been "transferred from a private hospital".

He said they had written to health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, requesting that the hospital be closed until they could assess the magnitude of the situation.