Top attorney William Booth survives murder attempt by masked gunmen

Booth is the latest lawyer to be targeted in shootings in Cape Town and is considered one of the top organised crime lawyers in the city, representing clients such as alleged underworld figures Mark Lifman and Andre Naude.

Lifman, Naude, and Jerome “Donkie” Booysen are the arch-rivals in the nightclub security industry of a grouping controlled by alleged underworld figures Nafiz Modack and Colin Booysen, Donkie’s brother.

With virtually the whole of Cape Town’s underworld involved in a perpetual bloody feud over control of nightclub doors, spots at auction houses and other turf ripe for lucrative deals and alleged extortion, the courts have become battlegrounds and their lawyers their greatest assets.