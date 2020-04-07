Qoboshiyane commends Bay’s efforts to curb contagion

Bhisho legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane has commended the efforts of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

Qoboshiyane made the comments after visiting the Ziyabuya Mall, in Kwadwesi, where municipal environmental health officials were disinfecting the centre.

He later visited a temporary shelter for the homeless.

A delegation from the municipality, including speaker of council Buyelwa Mafaya and public health portfolio head Yolisa Pali, were in attendance.

Pali said the disinfection of the mall was not the first project of its type to contain the virus’s spread in the Bay, but was being used as the official launch of such projects.