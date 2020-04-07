Nelson Mandela Bay spaza shops, hawkers may now apply to trade

Spaza shops and hawkers in Nelson Mandela Bay can now apply for permits to trade.

Bay economic development, tourism and agriculture executive director Anele Qaba made the announcement on Tuesday.

This follows the decision by the national command council in the economic cluster that informal traders were deemed “essential” under the Disaster Management Act last week.

The council announced that informal traders were now allowed to sell goods during the lockdown, provided they had permits.

In a statement, Qaba said: “There were certain amendments made in the regulations.

“There were those that talked to informal trading and on the basis of those we had to open our offices to assist informal traders with the application for permits.

“While the regulations are there, they do talk to certain categories of informal trading such as SMMEs to grocery shops, spaza shops fruit and vegetable stalls,” Qaba said.