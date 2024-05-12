Day of pampering for ANC women in Nelson Mandela Bay
The ANC Women’s League in the region hosted a Mother’s Day picnic to celebrate all the women who have been visiting Nelson Mandela Bay homes as part of the party’s door-to-door election campaign.
The event hosted in Happy Valley saw scores of ANC supporters being treated to a fun-filled day of prize giveaways, a braai and engagements to encourage each other to move as a unit going into the elections...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.