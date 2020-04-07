Ndabeni-Abrahams and Manana called to order over 'lunch and drinks photo'

The ANC's deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has reprimanded communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Mduduzi Manana after a picture of the two ANC NECs having lunch at Manana's home circulated on social media.

"The picture of them having lunch with drinks on the table appears clumsy for us because we have called everyone to stay at home," said an NEC member who did not want to be named.

Duarte then issued a message to all NEC members calling on them to show leadership in adhering to lockdown regulations and not to flaunt opulent living and consumption of non-essential substances during this period.

The NEC source said all NEC members received the message from Duarte so that no one else "makes the same blunder". At least four NEC members independently confirmed receiving Duarte's warning.

Duarte's message to NEC members reads: "Our national effort to contain and slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus is based on united action and social solidarity: 'Protect yourself, defend each other, let’s do this together!'