Bay firm steps in to help commuters feel safe

Everybody deserves to feel safe.

That is the view of Kevin Kelly, owner of Xtreme Projects, who donated his services to disinfect the Strand Street taxi rank on Tuesday morning in efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on Tuesday, transport MEC Weziwe Tikana was out and about at Bay taxi ranks showing drivers best practices when it came to disinfecting their taxis.

Kelly said he felt that his company — a 24-hour emergency spill response firm — should play a role in stemming the pandemic.