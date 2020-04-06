PM Johnson is doing well, expected back at his office shortly - minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "doing well" and is expected to be back at his office shortly, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Monday after the British leader was admitted to hospital on Sunday night.

"He'll stay in hospital as long as he needs to do that, but I've heard that he's doing well and I very much look forward to him being back in Number 10 as soon as possible," Jenrick told BBC radio.

"This isn't an emergency admission and so I certainly expect that he'll be back at Number 10 shortly," he added, referring to Johnson's Downing Street offices and residence.