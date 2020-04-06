Covid-19 | North West to quarantine everyone testing positive after patient goes missing

The North West health department has taken a decision to place all confirmed Covid-19 patients and their contacts under its supervision after a patient could not be found at home.

The patient, from Bloemhof, was tracked down to a farm in Welkom in the Free State, the department said in a statement.

Madoda Sambatha, health MEC, said the patient was immediately placed under the care of the department. The North West province has 11 confirmed cases. No deaths have been recorded in the province.

“The person is now under the care of the department.

“We should all the time know where Covid-19 positive people and their contacts are to prevent further spread. That way, we will be able to monitor their prognosis and make appropriate decisions,” Sambatha said.