Do you take this man or woman for the next 21-days?
In love and in lockdown, five couples share their survival stories.
Springfield husband and wife Leon and Tersia Muston, both 42, have been living together for nine years and while they say they have refrained from killing each other just yet, for them juggling their two children and the family pets has been the hardest part of the lockdown process.
1. Be honest, have there been moments when you have wanted to kill your partner?
He said: “No. Just don't ask me the same question about the children and pets!”
She said: "You mean more than usual? Maybe a tad more ...”
2. Have you learnt anything new about your partner?
He said: “Not necessarily anything new, but rediscovering aspects I'd forgotten, like how emotional she gets watching TV.”
She said: "We know each other rather well, but hearing him do his 'lecturer' voice is strange. He sounds like he knows what he is doing.”
3. If your partner was to contract Covid-19, what would your response be?
He said: "To do everything I can to make her healthy while simultaneously taking every precaution to protect our daughters and myself."
She said: “I would pray a lot. Imagine man flu on steroids.”
4. What is the first thing you plan to do when lockdown ends?
He said: “We'll probably still stay self-isolated for a while just to be sure, but once it's safe, get Sky [their six-year-old daughter] back to school! We love her, but could really do with a break from her drama!”
She said: “Go to the beach right after the hair salon.”
5. Complete the sentence: If we can survive 21-days in lockdown together, we can ...
He said: " ... survive the zombie apocalypse!”
She said: " ... just as well stay together forever.”
Six weeks ago Richmond Hill couple Marvin Kops, 29, and Deneesha Pillay-Kops, 28, said their “I dos”, and what a wedding president they got from the president of SA; 21-days in lockdown together — now that is some honeymoon, or is it?
1. Is this the most time you have spent in such constant close proximity to one another?
He said: “Probably, but we’re having fun!”
She said: “Definitely! But we’re newlyweds, so we don’t mind — for now!”
2. Be honest, have there been moments where you have wanted to kill your partner?
He said: “Never.”
She said: “Not just yet, but it’s only been one week, ask me again in two weeks.”
3. If your partner contracted coronavirus, what would your response be?
He said: “Ask her why she didn’t stay home, and make her sleep in the other room.”
She said: “Ah, that would be an absolute bummer. But I’d make sure he self-isolates immediately to keep all our loved ones safe.”
4. What did you stock up on before the lockdown?
He said: “Water and whiskey.”
She said: "Fruit and vegetables, my staple.”
5. Complete the sentence: If we can survive 21-days in lockdown together, we can ...
He said: " ... have five children.”
She said: " ... survive absolutely anything life throws our way.”
Imagine spending 21-days in lockdown with a comedian? This is the reality for Yoshen Nair, 32, who is cooped up in Durban with former Eastern Cape funnyman, Rory Petzer, 40, and their dog Pongo.
1. Who is doing most of the cooking and cleaning?
Petzer said: “This is going to sound like a ‘safe’ answer, but I think it’s 50/50 to be honest.”
Nair said: “He is. He has a lot more free time than I do.”
2. Who would you say is the messiest?
Petzer said: “Probably me!”
Nair said: “This is a point of major contention in our home! We will both say the other person!”
3. What did you stock up on before lockdown?
Petzer said: “Tinned stuff and frozen food. Oh, and dog food and treats for Pongo.”
Nair said: “Snacks ... lots and lots of snacks.”
4. What is the first thing you plan to do when lockdown ends?
Petzer said: “Go to the beach at 5am.”
Nair said: “Take our dog for a long walk on the beach, he's feeling the cabin fever more than we are.”
5. Complete the sentence: If we can survive 21-days in lockdown together, we can ...
Petzer said: " ... survive another 121 days of lockdown, no problem!”
Nair said: " ... move to a country house in the Drakensberg and work from home away from the craziness and noise of the city forever!”
Known around the Bay for their popular sporting events, lockdown has been slightly challenging for the brains behind Zsports, but with a little gin and tonic to end off each day, Walmer couple Michael, 54, and Sandy Zoetmulder, 37, have managed to keep their heads above water.
1. Have you learnt anything new about your partner?
He said: “She loves cleaning!”
She said: “He drinks a lot of coffee!”
2. Who is the messiest between the two of you?
He said: “She is.”
She said: “We are both very tidy and don’t like having a mess about.”
3. What was the one thing you made sure to stock up on?
He said: “Enough G&T.”
She said: “Toilet paper, no jokes! Crayons, paint, arts & crafts ... anything to keep two little people busy and Gin & Tonic for the parentals!”
4. If your partner contracted Covid-19, what would your response be?
He said: “Protect her at all costs and take care of the children so she can isolate.”
She said: “Enjoy your time in your office!”
5. Are you adhering to social distancing from one another?
He said: “No.”
She said: “No ways, we still cuddling on the couch with a good Netflix movie every night!”