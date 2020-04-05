Do you take this man or woman for the next 21-days?

In love and in lockdown, five couples share their survival stories.

Springfield husband and wife Leon and Tersia Muston, both 42, have been living together for nine years and while they say they have refrained from killing each other just yet, for them juggling their two children and the family pets has been the hardest part of the lockdown process.

1. Be honest, have there been moments when you have wanted to kill your partner?

He said: “No. Just don't ask me the same question about the children and pets!”

She said: "You mean more than usual? Maybe a tad more ...”

2. Have you learnt anything new about your partner?

He said: “Not necessarily anything new, but rediscovering aspects I'd forgotten, like how emotional she gets watching TV.”

She said: "We know each other rather well, but hearing him do his 'lecturer' voice is strange. He sounds like he knows what he is doing.”

3. If your partner was to contract Covid-19, what would your response be?

He said: "To do everything I can to make her healthy while simultaneously taking every precaution to protect our daughters and myself."

She said: “I would pray a lot. Imagine man flu on steroids.”

4. What is the first thing you plan to do when lockdown ends?

He said: “We'll probably still stay self-isolated for a while just to be sure, but once it's safe, get Sky [their six-year-old daughter] back to school! We love her, but could really do with a break from her drama!”

She said: “Go to the beach right after the hair salon.”

5. Complete the sentence: If we can survive 21-days in lockdown together, we can ...

He said: " ... survive the zombie apocalypse!”

She said: " ... just as well stay together forever.”