UJ team uses 3D printers to make face shields for medical staff

A team at the University of Johannesburg is using 3D printing to produce surgical face shields to help meet the rapidly growing need for personal protective equipment for health care workers during the coronavirus crisis.

So far, 10 shields have been distributed to various campus clinics at the university, with another 15 set to be delivered to Netcare911, according to UJ’s Makerspace expert, Rudie Strauss.

This comes at a time when state suppliers are scrambling to secure essential equipment such as ventilators, masks, gloves, respirators and sanitisers from local and international manufacturers.

The protective equipment is being distributed for free to health care professionals.