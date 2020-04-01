Motherwell taxis refuse to budge

Scores of nurses, security guards and supermarket staff — all considered essential workers — were unable to go to work on Tuesday after being left stranded at the Motherwell taxi rank.

Taxi drivers said they were not allowing anyone to board their taxis as they vented their frustrations with the new regulations pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their frustrations include being forced to reduce capacity to eight people a load, the allocated times taxis are allowed to operate, as well as their routes they are permitted to take.

One taxi owner said he still had to pay R5,000 for the release of his taxi which was impounded at the weekend, and with revenue being cut to what he claims is less than 5% of the normal income, he said he had no idea how he would make ends meet.

Drivers from both the Border Taxi Alliance and Uncedo Service Taxi Association (Usta) said they could not continue wasting petrol and making trips with such small loads of people.

The heavy fines now being imposed on them are another gripe.

All of them blame the government for not giving careful and thoughtful enough consideration to the plight of the drivers and how the new regulations would affect taxi industry revenue.

The drivers said they felt bad for the commuters, but had to take a stand.

More than 100 commuters in Motherwell stood waiting for hours near the various ranks, unable or barred from boarding taxis, while many taxis were seen parked at ranks with the drivers standing idle nearby.

Some commuters were rushing to work at supermarkets such as Checkers and Pick n Pay at Greenacres, others included nurses trying to reach Livingstone Hospital and the Aurora rehabilitation facility.