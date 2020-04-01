UDM’s Bobani-era political appointees axed

PREMIUM

Three months after the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani was ousted as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, the party’s nine political appointments have been given the boot.



According to a letter seen by The Herald, Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has instructed acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi to fire all eight political appointees with immediate effect...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.