UDM’s Bobani-era political appointees axed
Three months after the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani was ousted as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, the party’s nine political appointments have been given the boot.
According to a letter seen by The Herald, Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has instructed acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi to fire all eight political appointees with immediate effect...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.