Spar apologises for misinformation that pets can carry coronavirus, pledges R400,000 to SPCA

The Spar Group has apologised for spreading misinformation regarding Covid-19 and domestic animals.

Last week the supermarket group displayed in stores a controversial poster which suggested domestic animals, like cats and dogs, could spread the coronavirus.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) debunked the misinformation, saying there was no evidence Covid-19 could be transmitted from domestic animals to humans.

“The NSPCA would like to assure the public there is no evidence that Covid-19 can be transmitted from domestic animals to humans.

“It is unclear whether this virus is transmittable from wild animals to humans, and therefore we continue to strongly discourage interactions with wild animals, not only for ethical reasons, but now for health reasons too."