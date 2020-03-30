R40m worth of test kits and hospital equipment on its way to South Africa

The German government will send test kits and other hospital equipment worth R40-million to South Africa to help fight Covid-19 in the country, its ambassador said on Monday morning.

“I can assure you my government will be willing and able to help countries like South Africa to get out of this out of this terrible spread of the coronavirus,” Martin Schäfer said during an interview with Stephen Grootes on SAfm Sunrise.

The German ambassador to South Africa, Lesotho and Eswatini said the decision was taken two weeks ago after meeting with South African partners.