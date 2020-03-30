Nal’ibali provides virtual learning during lockdown

With schools and preschools closed, and families spending more time at home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, many caregivers will be wondering what they can do to keep their children occupied, entertained and learning.

To help them, Nal’ibali — the national reading-for-enjoyment campaign — has put together a free support package with story and activity guides, audio and written stories as well as a virtual reading club.

Nal’ibali COO Katie Huston described the lockdown period as an unprecedented and challenging time for SA families, but at the same time also presenting an opportunity.

“Children who grow up with a strong culture of reading in the home are better set up for success in school and in life — and our new reality means families have more time to create new habits, like reading aloud every evening before bed.

“Routine and predictable activities can give children a lot of comfort in difficult times and is a wonderful way to bond,” Huston said.

She added that other activities, like independent reading, writing and drawing, are great ways to keep kids occupied and make sure their education continues while they are out of school.

The package is available to the public and includes:

A new story three times a week via e-mail or SMS

A short and detailed guide on helping children to read and write at home

A reading-for-enjoyment holiday programme guide full of ideas and tips

The package is available on Nal’ibali’s website, www.nalibali.org, which also offers a vast library of additional resources, including more than 800 stories, songs and rhymes, and storytelling ideas — available in all 11 languages.