Nal’ibali provides virtual learning during lockdown
With schools and preschools closed, and families spending more time at home to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, many caregivers will be wondering what they can do to keep their children occupied, entertained and learning.
To help them, Nal’ibali — the national reading-for-enjoyment campaign — has put together a free support package with story and activity guides, audio and written stories as well as a virtual reading club.
Nal’ibali COO Katie Huston described the lockdown period as an unprecedented and challenging time for SA families, but at the same time also presenting an opportunity.
“Children who grow up with a strong culture of reading in the home are better set up for success in school and in life — and our new reality means families have more time to create new habits, like reading aloud every evening before bed.
“Routine and predictable activities can give children a lot of comfort in difficult times and is a wonderful way to bond,” Huston said.
She added that other activities, like independent reading, writing and drawing, are great ways to keep kids occupied and make sure their education continues while they are out of school.
The package is available to the public and includes:
- A new story three times a week via e-mail or SMS
- A short and detailed guide on helping children to read and write at home
- A reading-for-enjoyment holiday programme guide full of ideas and tips
The package is available on Nal’ibali’s website, www.nalibali.org, which also offers a vast library of additional resources, including more than 800 stories, songs and rhymes, and storytelling ideas — available in all 11 languages.
In addition, families are encouraged to take part in Nal’ibali’s 21-day reading challenge designed to help proactively embed a daily reading practice into family life.
The challenge invites parents and caregivers to read for 15 minutes or more every day, and those that successfully complete a week will stand a chance to win books and book hampers.
Those that complete the full 21 days could win a mini library.
A fun progress chart is available for download on Nal'ibali’s website, where the public can also pledge their participation.
For the many SA families with limited internet access, Nal’ibali recommends tuning into SABC radio stations to listen to its stories in any of the 11 official languages three times a week.
The Nal’ibali campaign is also supporting the DG Murray Trust’s call to mobile network operators to urgently zero-rate the services of public benefit organisations that provide digital content for early learning and education.
“There is a significant opportunity in this crisis to not only get families reading together, but to extend free connectivity to those who need it most,” Houston said.
“If business and government take bold steps, the coronavirus could push us to rapidly narrow the digital divide in SA which will have lasting benefits to children and families.”
In the meantime, she suggests that those with access to online resources share what they can with those who do not.