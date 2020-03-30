Plettenberg Bay begins decontamination of public spaces

The morning mist which occasionally blankets Plettenberg Bay, was replaced by a fog of a different kind on Monday, as teams set about decontaminating the scenic coastal town in further efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Armed with full hazmat suits and canisters filled with F10SC — a South African product, initially created as a veterinary disinfectant — a team of health care professionals, volunteers and municipal workers took to “high touch” areas in the town at about 6am.

They targeted taxi ranks, petrol stations and shopping centres to ensure all those using public transport to collect Sassa grants and other necessary shopping are safe. The process will be repeated on Tuesday.

The idea was spearheaded through joint efforts by the Bitou municipality, local business, Plettenberg Bay Tourism, F10 producers, the Covid-19 task team and is the brainchild of local veterinarian Dr Jacqueline de Villiers.

After lengthy research and consultation with doctors, environmentalists and vets, Bitou mayor Peter Lobese approved the F10 decontamination exercise in Plettenberg Bay and neighbouring townships.

Plettenberg Bay Tourism CEO Marius Venter said they had managed to raise just over R40,000 through the generosity of a few individuals in the private sector and subsequently purchased 200l of F10 — one litre per 100l water making 20,000l of diluted disinfectant.

“After discussion, it was agreed that fumigating open spaces was a waste but the inside of empty taxis, police vans, ambulances and other public transport vehicles could be fumigated while empty and closed, to be effective,” Venter said.

“I personally feel this would be an effective measure to reduce the risk of spread of Covid-19 and should be implemented in all high contact areas as soon as possible.”