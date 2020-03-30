Plettenberg Bay begins decontamination of public spaces
The morning mist which occasionally blankets Plettenberg Bay, was replaced by a fog of a different kind on Monday, as teams set about decontaminating the scenic coastal town in further efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Armed with full hazmat suits and canisters filled with F10SC — a South African product, initially created as a veterinary disinfectant — a team of health care professionals, volunteers and municipal workers took to “high touch” areas in the town at about 6am.
They targeted taxi ranks, petrol stations and shopping centres to ensure all those using public transport to collect Sassa grants and other necessary shopping are safe. The process will be repeated on Tuesday.
The idea was spearheaded through joint efforts by the Bitou municipality, local business, Plettenberg Bay Tourism, F10 producers, the Covid-19 task team and is the brainchild of local veterinarian Dr Jacqueline de Villiers.
After lengthy research and consultation with doctors, environmentalists and vets, Bitou mayor Peter Lobese approved the F10 decontamination exercise in Plettenberg Bay and neighbouring townships.
Plettenberg Bay Tourism CEO Marius Venter said they had managed to raise just over R40,000 through the generosity of a few individuals in the private sector and subsequently purchased 200l of F10 — one litre per 100l water making 20,000l of diluted disinfectant.
“After discussion, it was agreed that fumigating open spaces was a waste but the inside of empty taxis, police vans, ambulances and other public transport vehicles could be fumigated while empty and closed, to be effective,” Venter said.
“I personally feel this would be an effective measure to reduce the risk of spread of Covid-19 and should be implemented in all high contact areas as soon as possible.”
He said he would advocate repeating this exercise at least every two weeks (average incubation period), for it to be effective over a longer period.
Linda Muller, a director of F10 and former matron of the faculty of veterinary science teaching hospital, at Onderstepoort, said the product was extensively used for general disinfection in vet practice, sterilisation of surgical equipment, flushing and treatment of wounds as well as nebulising.
It has gained more international exposure recently, as it was the product of choice for disinfecting Singapore very effectively.
Muller said the product was an effective decontaminant if used in the correct dilution rate and was also biodegradable as well as being safe for humans and animals, although contact should be avoided.
De Villiers said she had huge faith in the Covid-19 task team as they were looking out for the public’s best interests.
“I have also learnt that the Bitou medical team is being divided into Covid-only personnel and different personnel for other medical conditions,” she said.
“The Plett Medi Clinic will not be used for Covid cases unless absolutely necessary, therefore allowing normal medical situations to be treated as normal.
“A separate temporary respiratory hospital is being established.”
At this stage, these are the areas that have been identified as high risk for treatment:
- Market Square;
- Main Road, taxi rank, shelter;
- Main beach walkway and toilets;
- Robberg KwikSPAR parking area and surroundings;
- Kranshoek / taxi area and community centre;
- Kwanokuthula taxi rank and taxis provided by taxi owners;
- Kwanokuthula clinic / home affairs / SAPS / New Horizons / Bossiesgif / Qloweni
- Industrial area;
- Wittedrift/ Green Valley clinic; and
- Crags taxi rank and community hall.
To watch videos of the process, click: https://youtu.be/g3feT3d2aVE