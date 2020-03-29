SA flu vaccines could be restricted due to shortage

South Africans outside of the healthcare sector may not get flu shots this year, because orders placed a year ago are way below the demand due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

In its latest Covid-19 statement Saturday, the SA department of health notes that this year’s batch of flu vaccine has been rationed and will be made available firstly to healthcare workers.

The department says the country received “a very limited stock” of flu vaccines.

The vaccines are pre ordered a year in advance. At the time the country’s public and private sectors placed their orders, the Covid-19 pandemic had not been anticipated.