Water restored to most Nelson Mandela Bay areas

By Michael Kimberley - 28 March 2020
Water has been restored to most areas in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Image: Skitterphoto from Pexels

Water has been restored to most areas of Nelson Mandela Bay.

However, the Greenbushes reservoir zone which includes Collen Glen, Kuyga and St Albans continues to have water distributions.

This is according to municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki.

The Greenbushes reservoir is supplied by the Chelsea reservoir with water only flowing through when it is above 60%.

“The Chelsea reservoir continues to battle to go up as its still on 24% this morning,” he said.

Mniki said water tankers would continue to supply water to areas where there was  a shortage.

Two tankers each are at  St Albans prison and in the Kuyga area. One tanker each has been dispatched to Parsonsvlei, Rowallan Park, Greenbushes Hotel and Colleen Glen.

