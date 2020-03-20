Pastor Bheki Ngcobo insists Easter services should continue: 'We will worship the Lord in numbers'

President Cyril Ramaphosa may have banned mass gatherings amid the threat of Covid-19, pastor Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church has threatened to ignore the rules.

Ramaphosa, earlier this week, prohibited mass gatherings of more than 100 people.

On Monday, Ramaphosa also called on religious leaders to assist the government in enforcing the ban across the country, even at funerals.

“In the light of the measures announced to encourage social distancing to curb new infections, there has been understandable concern expressed by members of the faith community on how this affects them.

“Attending daily, weekly or monthly religious services is an integral part of life for millions of our people.

“We are aware of the important role congregational worship plays in giving solace, comfort and strength to the men, women and children of SA,” said Ramaphosa.